Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ‘Joke About Eloping’: They Are ‘Far From Breaking Up’

Although they've dialed their romance back in public, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'still fully planning' on getting married soon, possibly in Las Vegas.

August 4, 2022 2:14PM EDT
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album " Tickets to my downfall " at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hulu's 'Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink' documentary premiere, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2022
(L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'Taurus', Tribeca Film Festival, Arrivals, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

No, Megan Fox and Machine Gun have not broken up. The couple have kept their romance quieter than ever as of late, but HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that the engaged duo are still madly in love. Megan, 36, and MGK, 32, are moving forward with their wedding plans, but according to our source, their nuptials may end up being much more low-key than expected.

“They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” our insider told us. Currently, MGK is on his worldwide Mainstream Sellout Tour which supports his newest album. Once the tour is over MGK and Megan will begin to “focus on their wedding,” the source said.

But will MGK and Megan host a massive, star-studded wedding? It turns out that the “Rap Devil” hitmaker and the Transformers star (who was previously married to fellow actor Brian Austin Green) have thought about pulling a “Bennifer” in regards to their wedding plans.

“They do both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked,” the source revealed to HL. We reached out to MGK and Megan’s reps for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Megan has been so supportive as MGK continues to focus on his incredible music career. She was in the audience for his concert in Austin, Texas at the beginning of June. Later that month, Megan joined MGK for the premiere of his Life in Pink Hulu documentary. The husband-and-wife to be matched in complimentary bubblegum pink outfits.

In regards to their wedding, MGK previously admitted that he’s been “struggling” to plan for the perfect day. “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” he told The Late Late Show host James Corden in February. MGK proposed to Megan with a $400K 8-carat engagement ring, so if we had to guess, the wedding will be nothing short of spectacular.

