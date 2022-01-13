Exclusive

Megan Fox’s $400K Engagement Ring: All About Her 8 Carat Rock From Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put on the PDA as they leave Travis Barker's sounds studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun pictured exiting NOBU Malibu with his daughter Casie after enjoying a fancy meal ahead of New Year's. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun, Casie Colson Baker BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - MGK and Megan Fox attend the Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert held at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Pictured: MGK, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
and

Find out EXCLUSIVE details about the gorgeous emerald and diamond ring that Machine Gun Kelly gave to Megan Fox when he proposed on Jan. 11.

Megan Fox, 35, is now sporting a magnificent engagement ring thanks to her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 31. Following the A-list couple’s romantic engagement on Jan. 11, celebrity jeweler George Khalife, better known as “George the Jeweler,” spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and shared details about Megan’s ring, including why it’s “the perfect representation of their relationship.”

“I love Megan’s engagement ring,” George said. “It’s the perfect representation of their relationship; two stone rings symbolize two coming together to become one: Emerald her birthstone and diamond his. The ring appears to be seven or eight carats each and I’d guess this ring costs $400k. I’ve been seeing two stone engagement rings more and more lately. Good quality emeralds, like we see in Megan’s ring, are rare and special because of their temperament and valuable,” he added.

MGK and Megan got engaged after over a year and a half of dating. They each shared videos to Instagram of the moment the “Bloody Valentine” rapper got down on one knee to ask the Transformers star to be his wife. In his caption, MGK explained more about the engagement ring he chose for Megan. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Megan Fox's Sexiest Photos Of All-Time: Red Carpets, Date Nights & More

New York, NY - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands heading out in New York after attending the VMAs.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Megan Fox arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021

As fans know, MGK and Megan started dating in 2020, and made their romance public after Megan’s official separation from husband Brian Austin Green, 48, that May. Megan shares three sonsNoah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 with Brian. MGK has never been married before, though he does have a daughter, 12-year-old Casie Colson, with ex Emma Cannon.

After just a few months of dating, HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY in October 2020 that MGK was already wanting to marry Megan. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” the source said. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”