Megan Fox’s Kids: Facts About The 3 Adorable Little Ones She Shares With Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and her ex Brian Austin Green share three adorable children. Find out everything you need to know about their sons!

Megan Fox, 35, and Brian Austin Green, 47, may have called it quits, but the pair have still been co-parenting their kids since their split in early 2020. The former couple, who broke up after nearly 10 years of marriage, share three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. As fans would know, the trio have mostly been kept out of the public eye.

Since Brian and Megan ended their relationship, they have publicly disagreed over how much of an insight they want to give fans when it comes to their kids’ lives. The former lovebirds made headlines after Megan expressed her disapproval of a pic Brian posted with the kids. He later cropped them out, and since then, it seems they’ve been making the kids their number one focus. Here’s everything to know about Megan’s three young sons.

Noah

The Transformers actress’ eldest son Noah has always been “really into fashion” she revealed in 2019. Despite his unique taste, eight-year-old Noah as unfortunately been subjected to cruel bullying wearing dresses. Megan described the people who write horrible things about her son as “mean, awful people and cruel people” in a July 2021 profile with InStyle.

Despite attending a “liberal, hippy school” in California. “He still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink,’” she said. Megan even shed a tear when she spoke further about the comments little Noah received online, simply for expressing himself. “I don’t want him to ever have to read that s**t because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’” she said.

Nevertheless, Megan and Brian have both been totally supportive through the years of whatever their son chooses to wear. Noah has previously been spotted out and about with his parents, wearing dresses similar to those of classic Disney princesses like Snow White and Elsa from Frozen.

Bodhi

The couple welcomed their second child Bodhi on February 12, 2014 — and he’s totally Megan’s mini-me! The brunette beauty opened up in a May 2021 interview with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show about the trio’s relationship with one another. “They love each other. They’re best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they’re so rambunctious that it’s just a melee. My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, ‘I got your hair, Noah!’”

Journey

Megan and Brian welcomed their youngest son, Journey, on August 4, 2016. Much like his older brothers, the youngster has largely been kept out of the spotlight, however the topic came to a very public head in November 2020. The Transformers actress took to Instagram on to publicly shade the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after he posted a photo of their youngest son. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” she commented.

Brian later cropped him out, and a source opened up at the time about why privacy was so important to Megan. “Megan has always been very strict when it comes to the kids and their privacy. She is not a fan of being photographed, especially her kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She tries her best to be normal, but she does shield the kids and Brian has always known that about her. She has always been open with Brian about her feelings on the kids and their privacy. They’ve been working hard to get to a good place when it comes to co-parenting especially.”

When she was pregnant with Journey, Megan opened up about the experience, and how “connected” she felt to him. “I feel great. I love being pregnant, which is — a lot of women don’t feel that way. It is really uncomfortable; it is painful at parts. I feel the overall process is an amazing one. I feel so productive creating a human person that I’m so excited to meet because I know that I have such a spiritual connection to them, so I can’t wait to meet this new member of my family,” she said at the time. How sweet!