Megan Fox Reveals She Supports Son Noah’s, 6, Choice To Wear Dresses: ‘Be Confident’

A proud parent! Megan Fox chatted with the hosts of ‘The Talk’ where she shared how she’s uplifted her son’s choice to wear dresses, even though his classmates have been judging him.

Megan Fox, 33, opened up on The Talk on Sept. 19 about how she’s been encouraging her six-year-old son, Noah, to be confident. On the daytime talk show, the actress shared how her eldest son Noah, 6, is “really into fashion.” The mother of three, including Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Journey River, 3, went on to explain that her son likes to wear whatever he wants to school – including dresses. Noah’s classmates, unfortunately, have given the six-year-old a lot of grief for his choice. “Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” the Jennifer’s Body actress shared. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.”

But Megan stands by her son’s choice and his flare for fashion. “So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” she continued. The actress then went on to say that Noah doesn’t seem to care what his classmates think. “He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'” she recalled asking her son. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'”

Megan also revealed that her son has such an affinity for style, that he’ll even offer some advice to his famous mom when it comes to her own fashion choices. “He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented,” she shared. “But he’s still six, so when I do fittings, like, I did one recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on, and he kept draping it in a way where he’s like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper!” Through her laughter Megan said, “I was like, ‘That’s not what we’re going for this time, but maybe next time!'”

This isn’t the first time Megan or her husband Brian Austin Green have defended their son for wearing dresses, either. On Oct. 5, 2017, the couple supported Noah after they received criticism for letting him rock a Frozen dress while the family was out and about. “If he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It’s dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever. It’s his life. They’re not my clothes,” the BH90210 star shared in response to the criticism. Megan also chimed in, saying, “At five, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone [by] wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress — awesome! Good on him.”

Maybe Noah has a future in cutting edge fashion. Only time will tell as Megan and Brian’s son develops his sense of style!