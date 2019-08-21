Megan Fox Stuns in Strapless, Plunging Corset Top While Promoting New Film

Megan Fox lit up the ‘Battle of Jangsari’ red carpet with an utterly sexy outfit: a strapless corset top and high-waisted trousers. This may be one of her best outfits yet.

Megan Fox looked phenomenal as she stepped on the red carpet during a photocall for her new film, Battle of Jangsari, on August 20. The actress, 33, rocked a delicate corset top, paired with high-waisted black pants for the event in Seoul, South Korea, giving off the illusion that she was wearing a chic jumpsuit. Megan’s structured corset, an $800 number from Olivier Theyskens, featured a plunging, sweetheart neckline, a cute bow, and visible boning on the bodice. Her high-waisted, tailored trousers were a perfect complement to the top and a clever take on a tux.

Megan also wore shiny black pumps and an eye-catching gold medallion necklace. She kept her hair in her signature loose waves, and added a pop of color to the ensemble with red lipstick. Wearing a corset top is so Megan. The Jennifer’s Body star is one of the faces (and bodies) of lingerie shop Frederick’s of Hollywood, and she’s known for wearing undergarment-inspired pieces. She’s done bodysuits under jeans to perfection.

We’re so excited to see Megan’s new film, Battle of Jangsari. Megan plays the role of New York Herald Tribune journalist Marguerite Higgins in the Korean War-set drama, which follows the Jangsa Marine landing operation in 1950. During the incident, 772 student soldiers, whose average age was 17, were deployed after just two weeks of boot camp training. As the movie filmed in South Korea, fans were treated to pics of Megan in character in set. And she looked completely unrecognizable with a blonde, curled bob styled in the typical late-1940s, early 1950s fashion.

Something else exciting about the film? K-Pop fans, SHINee‘s Minho (real name Choi Min-ho) stars in the film in his first-ever leading role!