Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Rocking Sexy Lingerie-Inspired Bodysuits With Jeans

Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and more stars have styled sexy skintight bodysuits with cute pairs of jeans.

Tucking a shirt into jeans isn’t always easy. If it’s not tight enough, it can cause bulges and wrinkles around your hips and it just ends up looking messy. Enter: bodysuits. The skintight one-piece is beloved by celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Sofia Richie who want a more seamless look while rocking their favorite pair of jeans. While they can come in basics like tees and tanks, they can also be straight-up lingerie that’s suddenly acceptable to wear out of the bedroom.

If you’re into the underwear as outerwear trend, Megan Fox is your girl. The actress has been collaborating with lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood for years, and has been seen rocking pieces from the label at various events. In March 2018, the Transformers alum wore a lacy black bodysuit from the underwear company while promoting their collaboration with Forever 21. She paired the see-through one-piece with a pair of belted jeans and black heels.

Kendall Jenner has also worn some pretty sexy bodysuits with her denim. The model stepped out in Paris in March 2016 rocking a vintage Sami Miro bodysuit. The sheer number featured a denim panel over the chest, which perfectly complimented the distressed jeans she had on. Kendall completed her look with sunglasses, a black coat, booties and a Givenchy clutch.

With fall rapidly approaching, this is definitely the kind of look to start investing in now. You can pair your bodysuits with skirts and shorts while it’s still sweltering out, before transitioning into wearing the one-pieces with your favorite pair of jeans once the temperatures begin to drop. Head up to the gallery above to see how even more celebrities have styled bodysuits with jeans!