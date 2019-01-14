Megan Fox Totally Unrecognizable In Short Blonde Bob For New Film Role — See Her Dramatic Makeover

Megan Fox, is that you?! The talented actress made us do a double take when she flaunted short blonde hair on the set of her upcoming film ‘Battle Of Jangsari’ in South Korea.

Megan Fox, 32, sure knows how to take on a role even if it makes her look COMPLETELY different from her normal self! The gorgeous gal, who is usually sporting dark hair and makeup, showed off an incredible makeover when she wore a short blonde wig and had a face full of pale makeup while filming her upcoming flick Battle Of Jangsari in South Korea. Megan plays the role of New York Herald Tribune journalist. Marguerite Higgins in the drama about the Korean War and her total transformation was truly a sight to see. The star wore an olive green jumpsuit to go along with her lighter locks during her time filming and we can’t get over how much of a contrast the look is to her preferred stylish wardrobe!

Megan’s wildly different look comes with an impressive role. Marguerite was a correspondent who reported during some of the biggest wars in history, including World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Her hard work helped to make a big change when it led to female war correspondents getting equal access to reporting, something they didn’t have before. She became the first woman to receive a Pulitzer Prize for Foreign Correspondence in 1951 after her coverage of the Korean War, which is the part of her life Megan portrays in the film.

Her portrayal as Marguerite is the third role Megan’s played for 2019 movie releases. She also plays Princess Leilani in Naya: Legend Of The Golden Dolphin and Juliana in Shadow Girl. The year has just begun but it already looks like it’s going to be a big one for Megan and we’re definitely looking forward to it!

It’s always fun to see actresses transforming looks for roles. Megan has proved time and time again that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to do her best work in films. We applaud her!