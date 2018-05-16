Happy Birthday, Megan Fox: See Her Steamiest Pics Of ALL-Time

Happy birthday, Megan Fox! The steamy actress is celebrating her birthday today and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at her hottest pics of all time!

It’s Megan Fox‘s birthday! The sexy actress is turning 32 today, May 16, and in celebration we’re taking a look at all her steamiest pics ever! The mom of three recently became a brand ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood, and all the promo pics are hot hot HOT! And yeah, you read that right… she’s a mom of three super cute kids, and her body is INCREDIBLE! Megan slayed in a ton of shoots for Fredericks, wearing her lacy lingerie with styles ranging from frilly and light to dark and sexy! The photos show off her toned tummy and perfect body, with her long hair flowing in each and very pic.

Megan has also modeled for Armani and the pics are super hot! She posed in a few sexy black and white photos in a bra and matching panties. In another image, she was photographed laying down with a pouty look on her face, wearing another matching bra and panty set. Megan has also posed for Harpers Bazaar magazine. She was photographed wearing a tan skirt with a blue and tan matching crop top. Professional, yet sexy! This outfit also gave us a peek at the tattoo on her side — we love it! You can see all these pics and more in the gallery above.

Megan gave birth to her third child with husband Brian Austin Green in August of 2016. Less than two years later we can’t believe how good she looks! We have to know all her secrets. It was recently rumored that there was trouble in paradise for Megan and her hubby, but after seeing these pics of them kissing while on vacation earlier this month, we’ll assume everything is a-okay for this power couple!

