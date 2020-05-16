Gallery
Happy 34th Birthday, Megan Fox: See The Actress’ Hottest Photos Of All-Time

Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019 Wearing Blumarine Same Outfit as catwalk model *10418494x
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox stuns in gold pantsuit with plunging neckline. The 32-year-old Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox host and executive producer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! this morning in Manhattan. Megan went braless underneath her stunning gold suit and appears to have forgotten to use garment tape to keep everything in place, the actress was seen holding on to her jacket in an effort to avoid exposing her chest. Megan who wed Briann Austin Green in 2010 has been spotted without her wedding ring on as she continues promoting her new Travel Channel series. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Fashion Fest show, Autumn Winter 2017, Liverpool Department Store, Mexico City, Mexico - 07 Sep 2017
May 16 marks Megan Fox’s 34th birthday, and in honor of the big day, we’re looking back at some of her sexiest pics of all-time!

Happy birthday to the one and only, Megan Fox! Throughout her career as an actress, Megan has also emerged as quite a sex symbol in the entertainment industry, and she’s had so many amazing, sexy looks over the years. Megan may be a mom of three, but having kids hasn’t stopped her from embracing her incredible body. She’s a brand ambassador for lingerie company, Frederick’s of Hollywood, and has starred in various campaigns in the brand’s clothing. From lacy lingerie with heels, to sexy robes and more, Megan has modeled a number of different sexy looks for her campaigns — and she looks amazing every time.

Speaking of Frederick’s, the Transformers alum has also worn some super sexy looks at events promoting her partnership. In March 2018, Megan made an appearance at a Forever 21 in Los Angeles to show off the lingerie collaboration between the two brands. The Jennifer’s Body star obviously opted to rock the underwear as outerwear, donning a lacy, sheer bodysuit for the event. She paired the sexy piece with ribbon-belted jeans by Miaou and black heels by Christian Louboutin.

But she doesn’t need to wear lingerie to look amazing. Megan stunned at the 55th Annual CAS Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, 2019. She wore a tight black dress with cutouts on her ribcage. Her beauty look was on-point for the ensemble, consisting primarily of eyeliner, bronzer and a raspberry colored lipstick. Then, for a Watch What Happens Live appearance, she stunned in a plunging gold pantsuit with nothing underneath, and looked amazing in the ensemble.

But these are just a handful of the times Megan has absolutely killed it in sexy looks. To see more steamy pics of her on red carpets, in ad campaigns and much more, click through our gallery above! Happy birthday, Megan!