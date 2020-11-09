Why Brian Austin Green Removed Photo Of Son Journey, 4, After Megan Fox Called Him Out

Brian Austin Green ultimately removed the Instagram photo of his and Megan Fox’s son, Journey — after the actress scolded her ex for showing their youngest child. Learn why he deleted the post and where the exes stand.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were working very hard at co-parenting before their recent social media spat — which is why the actress, 34, was set off over Brian’s (now deleted) Halloween photo of their youngest son, Journey River, 4. If you’ve been following the drama, you’ll recall when Megan publicly scolded Brian, 47, on Instagram on November 1, and questioned why he wouldn’t crop their son out of the photo. The relatively private exes, who split in May after nearly 10 years of marriage, have strived to keep their children (sons Journey, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 8) out of the spotlight.

“It’s important to Brian to stay in a good place with Megan, which is why he took it down,” a source close to the ex-couple told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He wants to be in a good place with her. It took them awhile to get there but they are there.”

The source went on to explain that Megan was surprised to see Brian’s post at the time, because she thought they were on the same page about their family’s privacy. “Megan has always been very strict when it comes to the kids and their privacy. She is not a fan of being photographed, especially her kids. She tries her best to be normal, but she does shield the kids and Brian has always known that about her,” the insider said, explaining that Megan “avoids paparazzi-heavy places because of this when she’s with her kids. She has always been open with Brian about her feelings on the kids and their privacy. They’ve been working hard to get to a good place when it comes to co-parenting especially, so it just made her mad.”

In her comment slamming Brian, Megan also accused the 90210 star of using his Instagram page to portray her as an “absent mother.”