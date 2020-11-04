Tori Spelling Supports ‘90210’ Co-Star Brian Austin Green Amidst Megan Fox Drama: He’s One Of the ‘Best Parents’ I Know

Tori Spelling has thrown her support behind Brian Austin Green, her former ‘90210’ co-star, amid his public feud with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Former 90210 star Tori Spelling praised her pal Brian Austin Green‘s parenting skills, days after Megan Fox publicly took him to task on social media. The actress, 47, shared a selfie to Instagram on November 4, which also featured Jennie Garth, on the set of BH90210. Tori revealed she was “missing” her cast mates, who most recently reunited to film a reboot of the iconic 90s series. “Grateful to be filming and creating new characters and stories but there’s nothing like home,” she wrote.

“When I think of my home it’s my OG zip code. My 90210 family. My heart lies with all of brothers and sisters but specifically @jenniegarth and @brianaustingreen. We really grew up together. Just a silly bunch of teenagers. Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other’s faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other’s sentences snd still do. Bri would ‘pull my pigtails’ on set and till this day can still ‘push my buttons’ in the best of ways bc he knows me so well.”

She went on to say she had been “standing by” Brian for two decades and had watched both him and Jennie “grow into such amazing humans”. Tori added, “We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know. Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!”

While she didn’t directly address Brian’s fraught relationship with Megan, her post came a few days after the Transformers star publicly scolded her ex on Instagram after he shared a photo of their youngest son Journey, 4. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” Megan wrote, revealing that she had a “great halloween” with the ex-couple’s three kids. “Yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she continued. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”