How Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Megan Fox’s Public Digs At Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox rattled the internet on Nov. 1, when she called out ex Brian Austin Green for sharing a photo of their 4-year-old son Journey on Instagram. HollywoodLife has learned how Megan’s boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly feels about the drama with her ex.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green appeared to have somewhat of an amicable relationship after splitting earlier this year. However, that seems to be the furthest thing from the truth. On Monday, Megan publicly scolded Brian on Instagram after he shared a photo of their youngest son Journey, 4. The exes, who tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, also share sons Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.

While the situation was clearly stressful for Megan, she has a solid support system in boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (née Richard Colson Baker). “Colson completely supports Megan in whatever decision she makes, especially when it comes to her children,” a source close to the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 30, told HollywoodLife, exclusively.

“He knows that Megan is incredibly protective over her kids and he doesn’t care what lengths she’ll have to go to in order to do what she feels is in their best interest,” the insider said, noting, “It’s one of the things that he respects about her the most. Colson will always have Megan’s back no matter what, but he understands it’s not his place to step in and he knows that she can handle her own. He’s there to make sure she knows he supports her 100 percent,” the source explained.

A separate source close to both Megan and MGK said, “They’re in love and support each other to the fullest extent. She’s used her words for many things she believes in and she will always do that whether it’s about Brian or anything else,” the insider explained, admitting, “They both share that ‘no BS’ way of life and they’re in full support of each other. That’s a major turn on for them both.”

After Brian shared the Halloween photo of himself with his and Megan’s son Journey, the actress wrote a lengthy comment questioning why Brian would include the 4-year-old in his post.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” Megan wrote, revealing that she had a “great halloween” with the ex-couple’s three kids. “Yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she continued. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”