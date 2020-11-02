Brian Austin Green’s Other Ex Vanessa Marcil Throws Support Behind Megan Fox After IG Throwdown

After Megan Fox unloaded on Brian Austin Green for creating a ‘narrative’ that she’s an ‘absent mother,’ his other ex, Vanessa Marcil, threw her support behind her ‘sister’ with a shady message of her own!

“Like I said…the truth always comes out in the end…” Vanessa Marcil posted to her Instagram page on Nov. 1, apparently referencing Megan Fox’s fiery comment about their mutual ex, Brian Austin Green. Megan, 34, blasted Brian, 47, for sharing a photo of him with their son, 4-year-old Journey River, claiming he was trying to make her look like she was a negligent parent. Though Vanessa, 52, didn’t mention Brian or Vanessa by name, she tagged her post “#ImWithYouSister,” indicating that she was standing by the Transformers star in this fight.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Megan wrote in a lengthy comment on the now-deleted post. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

“You have them half of the time,” she continued. “Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” The offending post was ultimately taken down and re-uploaded with Journey cropped out, but not before Megan’s comment went viral.

This is not the first time that Vanessa – who shares an 18-year-old son, Kassius, with Brian – has taken shots at her ex. During a September Instagram Q&A, Brian’s former fiancée said she has “respect” for Megan for “living her life for herself” and moving on to date Machine Gun Kelly. “Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children.” When asked why she talks so “poorly” about Brian, Vanessa said she “speaks(s) actually very kindly about Kass’ father. I just speak the truth now at my son’s request in order to help my son heal [and] not shoulder these secrets anymore.”

Vanessa and Brian were previously engaged. They welcomed Kass in 2002, but called it quits the following year. In 2006, they entered a bitter court battle over custody of their son. Brian would also sue Vanessa in 2012 over $200k that he allegedly “lent her,” but the case was reportedly thrown out in 2013. Vanessa claims Brian then cut their son out of his life for the next five years. “[Brian’s] very big on doing things that publicly make him look like a nice guy,” Vanessa said during that Q&A. “However, it is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character.”

Brian would seemingly respond to these comments on his podcast, With Brian Austin Green. After being called “sad” and “angry’ by his ex, Brian dubbed himself “sangry” in a mocking manner. “I’m just angry. … I’m angry, and I’m sad all the time. And I just don’t know what to do about it. I’m more angry today, I don’t know why,” he joked.