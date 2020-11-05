Brian Austin Green Thanks Fans For Being ‘Extremely Kind’ & Supportive Amidst Megan Fox Drama

Brian Austin Green shared a video of himself collection eggs from his backyard chicken coop, while thanking fans for their support during his split from Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green has spoken out in the wake of his ongoing drama with ex Megan Fox. Days after the Transformers star publicly took him to task on social media over a post featuring their young son Journey, the 90210 actor has thanked fans for sticking by him. “I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated,” he said in a November 4 Instagram video.

The clip showed Brian collecting eggs from the chicken coop in the backyard of his Los Angeles home, while his three children whom he shares with Megan were out of the house. “Life at home while the kids are at school,” the 48-year-old captioned his egg haul. “You can cook me eggs for breakfast anytime ..ha,” one fan joked, while another follower commented, “Those chickens are really living the good life.” Others left words of support for the actor, who has been in the spotlight amid his high-profile split.

Most recently, Megan publicly scolded her ex on Instagram after he shared a photo of their youngest son Journey, “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” Megan wrote, revealing that she had a “great halloween” with the ex-couple’s three kids. “Yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she continued. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”

The pair called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020. Brian confirmed the news on his own podcast …With Brian Austin Green, explaining that he was “shocked and upset” by Megan’s decision. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian said. The couple are now actively co-parenting their three kids.