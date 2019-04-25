Megan Fox Gets Nostalgic About Working With Ex Shia LaBeouf 13 Years After Filming ‘Transformers’

Can you believe it’s been 13 years? — Megan Fox celebrated throwback Thursday a little early on April 24, when she shared an old photo of Shia LaBeouf from the set of their 2007 film, ‘Transformers’!

Megan Fox, 32, misses Transformers too! The actress was all of us on Wednesday, April 25, when she reminisced memories from the film. Megan shared the ultimate throwback photo of her co-star, Shia LaBeouf, 32. “Once upon a time 13 summers ago,” she captioned the Instagram photo, which appeared to show Shia recreating her now-famous sultry stance in the film. The duo’s Transformers film was released in 2007.

In the old photo from the set, Shia playfully stands over his yellow Camaro (aka, Bumblebee), with his left hand on the open front hood, with the other on the car. He makes a funny face at the camera, while showing some skin with his shirt knotted. A wire can be seen falling across his torso in the snapshot. And, Megan and Shia’s co-star, Tyrese Gibson, took notice. “Ha! Shia quick your wire is showing lol,” he wrote under the photo. “This ruined that scene for all us men,” PatD Lucky wrote, with a few laughing emojis. “Classic movie,” he added.

Megan and Shia starred as the powerful couple, Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, who battled robots to save the world from mass destruction. The pair also starred in the film’s 2009 follow-up, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Shia returned for the third film in 2011, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, however, Megan did not. Instead, model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took over as Shia’s new love interest. The Honey Boy actor parted ways with the franchise when Mark Wahlberg became the new lead.

After their time on the Transformers set, rumblings that they two were a couple began. But, it was Shia who first hinted that the two had an on-set romance during an interview in 2011. “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation,” he told Details magazine “But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen,” Shia added.

Fast-forward seven years, and Megan finally gave her take on the presumed fling. “Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him,” she said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in November 2018. “I’ve never been really private about that. I love him.” When fellow guest, Tyra Banks suggested that Megan and Shia had a “showmance,” Megan replied, “Sure.”

Nonetheless, Megan and Shia’s on-set fling never left the set. Both stars moved on since their Transformers days. Megan married actor Brian Austin Green in June 2010 and they share three kids together — Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. Meanwhile, Shia married Mia Goth in October 2016. But, he filed for divorce nearly two years later. As of September 2018, it was reported that Shia was dating FKA twigs.