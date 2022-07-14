Travis Barker Returns To The Stage With MGK For The First Time After Health Scare: Watch

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with, and he believed in me,” Machine Gun Kelly said midway through his Wednesday (July 13) show at The Forum in Los Angeles, per Page Six. “And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight.” Out came Travis, 46, to sit behind the drum set while MGK (Colson Baker, 32) launched into the title track to his album, Tickets To My Downfall. It marked Travis’s first public performance since he was hospitalized with pancreatitis late last month.

Machine Gun Kelly brought out Travis Barker, Lil Wayne, Halsey & more as special guests for his star-studded show ⁦@thekiaforum⁩ Wednesday night 🎸💗🖤 MORE ⁦@PageSix⁩: https://t.co/C5nKSb7Qmd ⁦@machinegunkelly⁩ #MainstreamSellout pic.twitter.com/u6TZ65DseA — Desiree Murphy (@desireemurphy_) July 14, 2022

“You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now!” said MGK. “Trav, I know we agreed to one song, but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’” In addition to “Tickets To My Downfall,” Travis played drums on “Bloody Valentine.”

Both MGK and Travis’s loves were in attendance: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian were on-hand to show support. MGK dedicated his last song, “Twin Flame,” to his fiancée, saying that this was “for my lady.” Earlier in the night, fans spotted Travis and Kourtney, 43, in the crowd. The blink-182 drummer cozied up to his new wife, but no one suspected that Travis would ditch his studded vest to sit behind the drum kit.

Travis was hospitalized on June 28. At first, it was unclear why he had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but Travis would later clarify that he had to undergo the emergency stay due to pancreatitis. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Trav wrote in an Instagram message posted on July 2. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he added. “This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.” Travis was ultimately discharged at the start of July.

Following Travis’s message, Kourtney posted one of her own. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. … I am so, so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay.”