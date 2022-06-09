Megan Fox Can’t Stop Smiling While Watching Machine Gun Kelly Perform: Photo

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had their ups and downs, but their love was on full display as MGK performed on Wednesday, June 8 in Texas. In a photo, Megan was seen in the audience as her rockstar future husband performed onstage at a show at the Moody Center in Austin. Megan, 36, rocked a midriff-baring, spaghetti strap top, long nails, and perfect makeup as she smiled broadly and held her hand over her heart watching MGK, 32, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Onstage, the “Bad Things” singer wore a revealing mesh shirt, black cropped jacket, pink hair, and huge boots while belting out tunes. The couple, who have been engaged since MGK’s romantic January proposal, have been on a PDA streak in 2022. They notably appeared at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s glittering wedding in Portofino, Italy, in May, and made a memorable appearance together at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where MGK performed a song about his relationship with Megan called “Twin Flame.”

For a hot minute, it looked like Megan’s feelings for her fiancé might have cooled, as the Transformers babe seemingly dodged an affectionate kiss from him during an April red carpet appearance. Still, the couple seems to have moved past the incident and continue to heat up events with their loving appearances together. In fact, they’re so close that the actress confirmed in April that they did, in fact, drink each other’s blood.

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she explained to Glamour UK. “I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations,” she continued. “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”