Machine Gun Kelly Sings How Megan Fox Is ‘Too Good For Me’ On New Song ‘Twin Flame’

On the finals song of Machine Gun Kelly’s new ‘Mainstream Sellout’ album, the rocker recalls how he and Megan Fox were destined to fall in love. The track even features Megan’s voice at the end!

Like Julia Fox was to Uncut Gems, Megan Fox is the muse to Machine Gun Kelly’s mainstream sellout. MGK (née Colson Baker, 31) dropped his second pop-punk/emo-inspired album on Friday (Mar. 25), and the album closes out with an ode to Megan, 35. “It’s been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign / I told you mine, I question why, and you said, ‘Everything’s aligned,’” MGK sings on “Twin Flames.” Though he doesn’t mention Megan by name, the following line makes it abundantly clear that this song is about her: “On the first day, you told me, ‘I was your twin flame from a past life.'”

Megan, 35, brought up the term “twin flame” during her and MGK’s first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s podcast, Give Them Lala … With Randall. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” said Megan, per Refinery29. “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

“I think it was the second day [of filming],” said Megan. “I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”

Later in the song, Machine Gun Kelly sings how he has “six ways to say that I fell in love with you at first sight.” He also sings in the chorus how Megan is “too good for me, I’m too bad to keep /I’m too sad, lonely / I want you only.”

At the end of the song, MGK shares a phone conversation with Megan. “I feel like, um, just leaving here and…,” he says, per Genius. “You feel like what?” she asks. “Me and you can just drive somewhere, we can just leave,” he responds. “Okay, I love you,” she says. “I love you,” MGK says back to her.

It’s been a wild ride for MGK and Megan. The two first met in March 2020 while on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. After Megan and her then-husband Brian Austin Green separated, she was spotted grabbing lunch with MGK. Reports of a romance began to fly, especially when Megan appeared in MGK’s “My Bloody Valentine” music video. In June 2020, MGK tweeted the lyrics to the song (“I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f-ck”) before saying that “life imitated art on that one.”

Ove the next two years, the two enjoyed a whirlwind romance. In January 2022, their love hit a new high when Machine Gun got low – down on one knee, to be specific. The rapper-turned-rocker proposed to Megan and she responded with, “yes, in this life and every life.”

“Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote. “ i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK would later explain that he designed the ring to inflict pain whenever Megan takes it off.

While MGK has embraced the emo aesthetic in this stage of his career, he recently shared that he wants a boy band to perform at his and Megan’s wedding. Not just a boy band, but the biggest boy band in the world: BTS. “I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me,” he said during a March 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. MGK also said that he knows all of NSYNC’s songs but he “has a better chance” of getting BTS to perform than to reunite NSYNC.