MGK Explains How He Designed Megan Fox’s Ring & How It’s Meant To ‘Hurt’ If She Removes It

Entertainment Director

Machine Gun Kelly reveals the specific design of Megan Fox’s engagement ring and explains that the ring will actually cause Megan ‘pain’ if she wants to take it off.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, went all-out to make the most unique engagement ring for Megan Fox, 35. This ring is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The singer admitted to Vogue that it’s supposed to hurt if Megan tries to take it off.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” Machine Gun Kelly said. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…” He added, “Love is pain!”

The “Bad Things” singer also noted that the ring has a “thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine.” The diamond came directly from Stephen Webster, an esteemed jewelry designer. The emerald is Megan’s birthstone, while the diamond is MGK’s.

The couple announced their engagement on January 12 after MGK popped the question the day before. The Jennifer’s Body star posted a video of the moment Machine Gun Kelly proposed to her. The singer revealed that they shared the video on social media themselves so no one else could.

“We released it to control the narrative,” MGK explained. “As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa! But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox step out after getting engaged. (Simona Chioccia / IPA / IPA / SplashNews.com)

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with celebrity jeweler George Khalife, a.k.a. “George the Jeweler,” and he estimated that Megan’s engagement ring cost a whopping $400,000. “I’ve been seeing two stone engagement rings more and more lately. Good quality emeralds, like we see in Megan’s ring, are rare and special because of their temperament and valuable,” he said.