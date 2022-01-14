Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: First Photos Of The Couple Since He Proposed With $400K Ring

The newly engaged couple held hands as they stepped out for a walk in Milan in the first photos taken since Machine Gun Kelly popped the question!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were absolutely glowing on Friday January 14! The pair went for a romantic walk through the streets of Milan together, shortly after MGK, 31, asked the Jennifer’s Body actress to be his wife! Other than the couple looking like they were so in love with each other, Megan, 35, also showed off her gorgeous $400,000 engagement ring which has both of the stars’ birth stones (an emerald for Megan and a diamond for MGK) on the band.

Other than the engagement ring, Megan and MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) were both decked out in eye-catching outfits. Megan looked beautiful in tight black dress, fitting for a rockstar’s future wife. She wore it underneath a leather jacket with a pair of open-toed black high heels. MGK sported a hot pink turtleneck sweater with a few gold chains around his neck. He also rocked a pair of gray plaid pants and a pair of black boots.

The Tickets to My Downfall rocker asked Megan to marry him on January 11, and she said yes! MGK shared a video of the gorgeous engagement ring that he bought for his bride-to-be. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote in the caption.

While MGK shared the clip of the ring, Megan posted a video of her future husband’s proposal to her Instagram. She gave plenty of details about what happened when MGK asked for her hand in marriage, and she revealed that the pair even “drank each other’s blood,” after she said yes!