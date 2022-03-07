Machine Gun Kelly Reveals The Boy Band He Wants To Perform At His Wedding To Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly mentioned the huge boy band he would love to dance to during the reception of his and Megan Fox’s upcoming wedding in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, revealed he’s a K-pop fan when asked which boy band he thinks he could get to play at his wedding to Megan Fox, in a new interview. The rapper named BTS as the talented singers he’d like to perform when he and the 35-year-old actress say “I do,” after being asked on the March 7 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He explained that meeting them at the Billboard Music Awards is what has led to his decision.

“I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me,” he told Ellen DeGeneres during the “Burning Questions” segment of the show. “I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

He also admitted that although the boyband he “knows the most songs of” is NSYNC, he surprisingly also knows a lot of facts about BTS. The popular group was apparently “stoked” to meet him, so if he asked for them to be the entertainment at the wedding, they would probably be all for it!

MGK and Megan got engaged in Jan. and have been very open about their relationship whenever doing interviews, so it’s no surprise that he would reveal his thoughts about the nuptials. He recently told James Corden that he’d like the wedding to have a gothic backdrop with a red river and opened up to Ellen about some supernatural appearances he and Megan experienced in their old house.

“The lady who massages us was like, ‘Yeah I used to see this dark shadowy figure at the edge of your table every time I would massage you in this house,’” he explained. “Megan would call me and be like, ‘You gotta come home right now, the bedroom door just kicked open.’ And then one day we were laying in bed and the bedroom door just kicked open and I was like, ‘Oh my God, we gotta get out of here.’”

It will definitely be interesting to see what kind of set up MGK and Megan ultimately choose for their big day and we can’t wait for the what’s sure to be eye-catching pics!