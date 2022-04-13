Megan Fox Awkwardly Dodges Kiss From Machine Gun Kelly In New Red Carpet Video

Megan Fox appeared to look irritated as she turned away from Machine Gun Kelly before stepping out on the red carpet of the Daily Front Row Awards, in a new video.

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, didn’t seem to be in the same PDA mood at the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday night. The actress appeared to turn away and look a little irritated at the event as the smiling rapper put one hand on her waist and leaned in for what seemed like a kiss. She then walked away from him and over to the red carpet area as he stood a bit behind.

A video of the awkward moment made its way around social media and many users started to chime in to the comment section to reveal their thoughts about the unbalanced interaction. “One of those days when everything annoys you 😂,” one user wrote while another pointed out, “she was upset.” A third shared that they thought it was “awkward” but loved her look and a fourth exclaimed, “Megan seems bothered!”

Despite the confusing moment, the lovebirds still wowed during their appearance at the event. Megan flaunted a long-sleeved brown mini dress and MGK rocked a colorful floral top and loose black pants. He also showed off pink hair that matched his shirt.

Before the Daily Front Row Awards, Megan and MGK made headlines for being spotted taking her son Bodhi, 8, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, to Disneyland for the day. They all enjoyed several rides, including the popular Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster, at the theme park and were dressed casually as they walked by cameras.

Megan and MGK have been dating since early 2020 and got engaged in Jan. 2022. They have gone on a large number of public outings since then and almost always show off some kind of PDA, including holding hands, which they did do at the recent Daily Front Row Awards despite the awkward moment captured on video. The couple first got to know each other while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was filmed in early 2020.