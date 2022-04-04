See Pics

Megan Fox & MGK Treat Her Son Bodhi, 8, To Disneyland Fun Day: Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took a trip to The Happiest Place On Earth and went for a wild ride on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were pictured at Disneyland on Saturday, April 2. The engaged couple took Megan’s son Bodhi, 8, to The Happiest Place On Earth for a fun-filled day. They went on several rides, including the popular Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster. Talk about a Saturday well spent!

Megan, 35, dressed casually for the magical outing with her middle child and her fiancé. The Transformers star wore a black leather jacket, a pair of ripped blue jeans, a black hat, and a pair a black and white sneakers. She also sported a strapped black purse that was wrapped around her waist.

MGK, 31, rocked a pink shirt, a matching pink hat, and black pants. He also sported a pair of Vans black sneakers. Bodhi, who is the second-born of Megan and Brian Austin Green‘s three sons, was dressed in a tie-dye T-shirt, white shorts, and a pair of purple sneakers.

Along with Bodhi, Megan is also a proud mom to Noah, 9, and Journey, 5. All three kids have gotten close with MGK ever since his relationship with their famous mom began to heat up on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in spring 2020. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker and Megan are now looking towards their wedding, while Brian, 48, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

Although Megan and Brian have gone their separate ways, they continue to successfully co-parent and are supportive of each others’ relationships. “Megan is really happy that Brian has found someone who makes him happy, and she thinks Sharna is such a doll,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in February. “Megan has congratulated Brian and Sharna and she really couldn’t be more thrilled for them.”