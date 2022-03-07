See Pic

Sharna Burgess Reflects On The ‘Magic’ Of Pregnancy As She Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Senior Reporter

Sharna Burgess shared another pregnancy update with fans as she showed off her burgeoning belly in a new mirror selfie.

Sharna Burgess reflected on the “magic” of her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, 48. The 36-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro took to Instagram on March 7 and shared an inspirational message while showing off her burgeoning belly in a skintight pencil dress.

“Bumpin our way into 23 weeks :),” the native Australian said. “Pregnancy is wild, and I am loving every second of watching observing and admiring the magic that is happening. Even when it’s hard. There is a freaking HUMAN growing inside of me. He’s gonna have a whole life, hopefully a beautiful one and I will have brought him into this world. My body is doing things all on its own, making space and getting him what he needs. I get it now, I get that’s it’s a miracle. I get the magic because I feel it. I AM it. HE is it.”

The mom-to-be flashed a pretty smile for the camera as she happily posed for the stunning mirror selfie. The blonde beauty’s hair was styled stick straight and parted in the middle. She opted for pink glossy lips and minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

Sharna shared a pregnancy update with her fans. “It seems Peanut has taken to practicing his gymnastics skills full out and NIGHTLY,” she began with a list of bullet points. “He uses my bladder as his springboard, landing mat …. And pillow. Greek salads are the most delicious thing ever created (who knew), My skin is DRY AF… except my boobs and belly… that shit is oiled up constantly. I finally hit a weight where I needed to have a chat with myself about being ok with this. We’re good now.”

The happy couple — who started dating five months after Brian split from his ex-wife Megan Fox — was photographed in Hawaii, where Sharna put her growing baby bump on display. They revealed the exciting news on Feb. 4 and have kept fans and social media followers updated throughout their pregnancy journey.