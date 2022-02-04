Brian Austin Green Expecting 1st Baby With GF Sharna Burgess

It’s time to pop some bubbly because Brian Austin Green is going to be a daddy again! The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star and his girlfriend, ‘DWTS’ pro Sharna Burgess, are having their first baby together!

It’s time to make room for baby! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child together, according to PEOPLE. The couple — who started dating five months after Brian, 48, split from his ex-wife Megan Fox — was photographed in Hawaii, where the Dancing With The Stars dancer put her growing baby bump on display. In one photo, seen here, the Beverly Hills 90210 OG cradles his girlfriend’s belly while gazing lovingly into her eyes.

Brian is already a father – a few times over. He and Megan, 35, share three children together: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and 9-year-old Noah Shannon. Brian also has a 19-year-old son named Kassius from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil. Now, all four of Brian’s kids are about to welcome a new baby brother or sister. Congratulations!

The news of Brian’s impending addition comes on the heels of Megan’s engagement with Machine Gun Kelly. She and the rapper/rocker announced their engagement in the middle of January. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she captioned a photo of his proposal. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

While Brian and Megan’s breakup wasn’t the cleanest of splits, the former lovers have reached a positive place. Brian was “genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her” after hearing the news of her engagement, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing,” added the source, who said that Brian knew that Machine Gun Kelly is “a good father” and would have no issue with Journey, Bodhi, or Noah calling him “stepdad” since that’s what he will eventually be.

Brian and Sharna certainly seemed happy when they were first spotted after news of Megan’s announcement. The couple hit up Malibu for some errands and walked hand-in-hand while out and about. Now, this happy couple will have to start planning for the arrival of their new bundle of joy.