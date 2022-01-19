See Pic

Brian Austin Green Holds Hands With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Gets Engaged — 1st Photo

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess
BENS / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess hold hands while out and about in Malibu together. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brian Austin Green and dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess hit up the grocery store before Thanksgiving.Pictured: Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin GreenBACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brian Austin Green and dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess hit up the grocery store before Thanksgiving. Pictured: Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

A week after his ex-wife Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green was spotted out and about in California with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are going strong. The couple was photographed lovingly holding hands while out and about in Malibu, California on Tuesday January 18 — exactly one week after Brian’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, got engaged to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Brian and Sharna looked so in love during their outdoor outing, as indicative by their beaming smiles in the paparazzi pics. Even the bandana covering the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s nose and mouth couldn’t hide the fact that Brian was so happy to be Sharna.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess in Malibu on January 18 (Photo: BENS / BACKGRID)

Both Brian and Sharna dressed casual for their excursion. Brian had on a navy blue jacket, a blue T-shirt, dark green jogger pants, and a pair of athletic gray sneakers. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, who is a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, looked cozy in a white sweater, camo leggings, and a pair of white sneakers. Sharna kept her blonde hair up in a messy bun. She held her mask and iPhone in one hand, while her other hand tightly clutched Brian’s.

Brian and Sharna are such a cute couple. They started dating in October 2020, months after Megan, 35, and MGK, 31, went public with their romance. Brian finalized his divorce from the Jennifer’s Body actress in October 2021, after over 10 years of marriage. The exes have been co-parenting their three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — while exploring new relationships. Megan took the next step in her romance with MGK on January 11 when she accepted his proposal.

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: See Photos Of The Couple

Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave their hotel out in Milan as the American Actress Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring as the loved up couple held hands. Pictured: Megan Fox - Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £400 Set fee. Print and all other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12760587k) Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan. Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2022
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put on the PDA as they leave Travis Barker's sounds studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox (Photo: Simona Chioccia / IPA / IPA / SplashNews.com)

After Megan and MGK got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Brian is “genuinely happy” for his ex-wife and her new fiancé.

“Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her,” the insider said. “He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing.”