Brian Austin Green Holds Hands With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Gets Engaged — 1st Photo

A week after his ex-wife Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green was spotted out and about in California with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are going strong. The couple was photographed lovingly holding hands while out and about in Malibu, California on Tuesday January 18 — exactly one week after Brian’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, got engaged to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Brian and Sharna looked so in love during their outdoor outing, as indicative by their beaming smiles in the paparazzi pics. Even the bandana covering the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s nose and mouth couldn’t hide the fact that Brian was so happy to be Sharna.

Both Brian and Sharna dressed casual for their excursion. Brian had on a navy blue jacket, a blue T-shirt, dark green jogger pants, and a pair of athletic gray sneakers. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, who is a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, looked cozy in a white sweater, camo leggings, and a pair of white sneakers. Sharna kept her blonde hair up in a messy bun. She held her mask and iPhone in one hand, while her other hand tightly clutched Brian’s.

Brian and Sharna are such a cute couple. They started dating in October 2020, months after Megan, 35, and MGK, 31, went public with their romance. Brian finalized his divorce from the Jennifer’s Body actress in October 2021, after over 10 years of marriage. The exes have been co-parenting their three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — while exploring new relationships. Megan took the next step in her romance with MGK on January 11 when she accepted his proposal.

After Megan and MGK got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Brian is “genuinely happy” for his ex-wife and her new fiancé.

“Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her,” the insider said. “He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing.”