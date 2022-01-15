Exclusive

Brian Austin Green ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Newly Engaged Ex Megan Fox & MGK: They Have His ‘Blessing’

Brian Austin Green
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £400 Set fee. Print and all other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12760587k) Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan. Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2022
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put on the PDA as they leave Travis Barker's sounds studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun pictured exiting NOBU Malibu with his daughter Casie after enjoying a fancy meal ahead of New Year's. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun, Casie Colson Baker BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Brian Austin Green wants ‘nothing but the best’ for ex-wife Megan Fox as she announces engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian Austin Green is “genuinely happy” for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. he “Bad Things” rapper and the Transformers actress revealed the big news on Jan. 12 with two Instagram videos featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring.

A few sources close to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that the actor wants “nothing but the best” for his ex-wife of 11 years. “Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her. He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing,” an insider said.

Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green is ‘genuinely happy’ for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

“As far as their children go, Brian thinks it’s wonderful that their kids have two wonderful set of parents who care deeply for them,” the pal continued. “Brian knows that Colson is a good father and he has no problem at all with them calling him their stepdad since that is what he will be. Brian feels that everyone wins in this situation.”

Related Gallery

Brian Austin Green -- Photos Of The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Alum

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green enjoys a day out with his kids in Malibu on the same day Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announce their engagement. Brian was spotted late afternoon on Wednesday just shortly after news of Megan’s engagement broke. The couple who married in 2010 in an intimate beach wedding in Hawaii announced their split last year after Megan began a relationship with MGK. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess take his kids to the Malibu Chili Cook Off. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess enjoy a fun afternoon at the Malibu Chili Cook Off with his kids! Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Another source close to the dad-of-three said, “Brian has no other reason to not be happy for Megan. They both have moved on and fell in love with someone else and they are only welcoming a great co-parenting relationship. Brian only hopes for the best for Megan. It’s the right route to take and he is gladly taking it.”

As fans may remember, Brian’s divorce from ex Megan Fox was finalized last month on Oct. 15. The former couple who share three sons — Noah, 9; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 5 — began dating in 2004 and split in 2006 before getting married in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2015, but reconciled ahead of their third son’s birth in 2016. Megan and Brian announced their split in May after they married in 2010.