See Pics

Brian Austin Green Out With His Kids In 1st Photos Since Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement

Brian Austin Green
BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Austin Green is in a cheery mood grabbing his morning coffee from Starbucks in Malibu. 15 Jul 2020 Pictured: Brian Austin Green is in a cheery mood grabbing his caffeine fix. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688763_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green enjoys a day out with his kids in Malibu on the same day Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announce their engagement. Brian was spotted late afternoon on Wednesday just shortly after news of Megan’s engagement broke. The couple who married in 2010 in an intimate beach wedding in Hawaii announced their split last year after Megan began a relationship with MGK. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess take his kids to the Malibu Chili Cook Off. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess enjoy a fun afternoon at the Malibu Chili Cook Off with his kids! Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

The proud papa enjoyed some quality time with his three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey as their mother recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Co-parenting champ! Brian Austin Green spent some quality bonding time with his three children he shares with ex Megan Fox, who recently announced she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. The 48-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum looked to be enjoying himself as he took sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 out for a hike in sunny Los Angeles on January 12, only hours after Megan, 35, shared her happy news. Brian kept in casual in a simple black T-shirt and camouflage joggers, as he followed his big brood around Malibu. It appeared as if the actor was taking the proposal report all in good stride.

Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green enjoys an outing with his three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.(BACKGRID)

Megan and MGK let their fans know they were heading down the aisle together with two separate Instagram posts. The actress shared a video of the actual proposal with MGK on one knee. She wrote alongside it, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” Meanwhile, MGK shared a clip of the sparkler, which consisted of two gems, an emerald and a diamond, to represent both of their birthstones. “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he captioned it.

Getting down on one knee seems to have been on MGK’s mind for a while now, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that MGK was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

Related Gallery

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green -- Photos Of The Exes

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Just one month shy of their 10-year wedding anniversary, Brian announced he had separated from Megan on his podcast in May 2020. The Jennifer’s Body star officially filed for divorce in November of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and asked for joint legal/physical custody of their kids. By that time, Megan had already been public with her romance with MGK, and three days after the court filing, the new couple became red carpet official, attending the American Music Awards together.

 