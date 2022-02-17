See Pics

Sharna Burgess Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Bikini & Packs On The PDA With Brian Austin Green

Oahu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess soak up the sun in Hawaii as they continue to enjoy their babymoon. The couple who recently revealed they are expecting their first child together have lots more to celebrate it seems since Brian recently finalized his divorce from Megan Fox. Sharna showed off her growing baby bump in a soft pink colored two piece and was seen playing with Brian's kids on the beach. Brian shares kids, Noah, Bondi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian and Sharna began dating just five months after Green split from Megan ending their ten year marriage in May 2020. Fox is now engaged to MGK.
The pregnant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro wrapped her arms around her beau during their blissful babymoon in Hawaii.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are definitely relationship goals. The pair looked completely head over heels for each other as they enjoyed a holiday in Hawaii on Tuesday (Feb. 15) after announcing they are expecting a baby boy together. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 36, and her Beverly Hills 90210 vet beau, 48, couldn’t keep their hands off each other while they packed on the PDA for their sun-soaked babymoon.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess enjoy a babymoon in Hawaii on Feb. 15, 2022. (Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID)

Sharna showed off her adorable baby belly in a simple pink bikini while relaxing on the beach. Her gorgeous blonde locks were left long and loose as Brian wrapped his arms around her neck to go in for a kiss. The former fitness model donned a simple yet chic white oxford at one point while enjoying the windy weather. Meanwhile, Brian put his fit physique on display as he bounced around the beach in his graphic swim trunks.

At the start of February, Sharna and Brian revealed they were expecting their first child together. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharna has always known she wanted to be a mother. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them,” the insider added. “It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.” The source went onto to say that the dancer is “loving every moment of this process and can’t wait to start the next chapter with her family.”

Sharna opted for a white oxford at one point while she enjoyed the windy weather. (Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID)

Another insider said Brian is ready to start parenting a newborn again after raising his four sons Kassius Marcil-GreenNoah Shannon Green, Bodhi Green and Journey Green. “He loves his children so much and now that they are having a child themselves, Brian is so excited as he is now convinced he has found the love for the rest of his life and he can’t wait to add a new child to share with his kids and be the great father that he is with a new little one in tow,” the source explained.