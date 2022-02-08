Exclusive

How Megan Fox Feels About Ex Brian Austin Green Having A Baby With Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess
Diggzy/Shutterstock/APEX/MEGA
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
, and

Megan Fox is well aware that her ex Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are starting their family and she has very specific thoughts about this ‘new chapter of his life.’

Megan Fox, 35, is “really happy” for her ex Brian Austin Green, 48, after it was announced that he and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 36, are expecting a child together. The actress, who shares kids, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with the actor, has even apparently “congratulated” the lovebirds on their soon-to-be new arrival.

“Megan is really happy that Brian has found someone who makes him happy, and she thinks Sharna is such a doll,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Megan has congratulated Brian and Sharna and she really couldn’t be more thrilled for them. Megan feels like Sharna is a total blessing and thinks she’s going to make an amazing mom.”
Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on a previous outing. (APEX/MEGA)
“One thing that Megan will never take away from Brian is that he is a damn good father and always has been,” the source continued. “They have both moved on and she realizes that they split so that they could each find their true soul partners. Megan is happy that Brian has found someone so deserving of his love who loves him back.”
Megan and Brian, who were married in 2010, split in May 2020 and finalized their divorce in Oct. 2021. Since then, they’ve been co-parenting their children and the Jennifer’s Body star has also moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, who she’s now engaged to.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox is ‘happy’ for Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess after it was announced they are expecting a baby together. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)
“Megan is legitimately happy for Brian who has found love and is now having a child,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “At the end of the day he is an amazing father and Megan is very happy to see that he is going on with his life because she is doing the same. Seeing this all happen for Brian is not making this a competition for Megan at all. If Megan has another child herself or when she gets married, it is on her own terms. But it is safe to say that Megan is happy for Brian in this new chapter of his life.”
In addition to the three children Brian shares with Megan, he has a 19-year-old son named Kassius from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.