Machine Gun Kelly Pulls Megan Fox Close For Date Night At Daily Front Row Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s love continues to bloom. The ‘emo girl’ singer wore a wild floral outfit while snuggling up to his fiancée for a high-fashion date night.

April showers bring May flowers, and Machine Gun Kelly got an early start on that parable with his outfit at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. MGK (Colson Baker, 31) donned an extravagant floral jacket for the Apr. 10 event. With its overwhelming embroidery and embellishments, the eye-catching jacket didn’t prevent MGK from getting close to his date for the night: Megan Fox. Megan, 35, posed alongside her fiancé ahead of the event, showing off her minimal brown mini-dress with its subtly constructed shoulders and bustier elements.

After the couple flaunted their fashions, they headed inside the Beverly Wilshire (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California, for the event. Insider, a photographer snapped MGK pressing himself to Megan, his protectively on her waist. The couple hung out with friends and fellow celebrities – as stars like Christina Aguilera, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Behati Prinsloo, Kris, and Kendall Jenner were on hand.

MGK and Megan’s fashion show date night comes less than a week after they were photographed taking her son, Bodhi, on a trip to Disneyland. MGK and Megan’s outfits were more casual for this family day at The Happiest Place On Earth. Megan kept a low profile while outfitted in a puffy black jacket and torn jeans. MGK opted for a pink hat with ears for the visit. The three enjoyed a fun day of rides, including a trip on the Big Thunder Railroad rollercoaster.

Though it’s only been a few months since MGK and Megan got engaged, the wedding planning is underway. MGK revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he wants “a red river with gothic [setup]” for the ceremony, but he’s struggling to find “a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].” Once MGK and Megan settle on a vision and a locale, expect an unforgettable wedding, including their friends — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as well as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The couple “would love for Travis to be in their wedding party,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and the SNL funnyman is also in consideration for the wedding party. “Megan doesn’t have a large circle of girlfriends, but Kourtney is definitely on her list because they’ve grown so close this past year, and she thinks it would be so sweet to have her and Travis both in the wedding.”