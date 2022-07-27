Landon Barker Packs On The PDA With Charli D’Amelio In Steamy Mirror Selfie

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio had a romantic moment on Wednesday, July 27. The couple, both 18, shared a sweet kiss in a mirror selfie that Charli snapped on her Instagram Story. Landon, whose dad is blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, wrapped his arms around his girlfriend’s waist as they smooched for the mirror selfie photo.

Im surprised that nobody is going nuts w this, Charlie damelio and Landon barker pic.twitter.com/MWsCffyVDI — dan grayer💙 #gfy (@GraysonWaynee) July 27, 2022

Both Landon and Charli’s fashion-sense gave a real early 2000s feel, with the TikTok dancer rocking a black t-shirt with the phrase “Life [is] better in New York” printed in a cartoon-ish font, plus a bunch of bracelets on her wrist. While Charli went for black, Landon sported a light blue varsity jacket with a white sleeves. The couple kissed in the mirror as The D’Amelio Show star snapped the photo.

The pair were first reported to be dating back at the end of June, and shortly after they were seen holding hands on their way to New York’s Madison Square Garden to catch Landon’s dad’s friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly in concert on his Mainstream Sellout tour. During the show, Landon hopped onstage to join MGK on their collaboration “die in california.” Just after they started dating, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that Landon had been crushing on Charli for some time before they got together. “Although he’s trying to play things cool, he’s had a crush on her for a while and is very excited about where this relationship could go,” they said.

Even though the relationship is relatively new, an insider close to the lovebirds revealed to HL exclusively that the pair got much closer after Landon’s dad Travis had a health scare at the beginning of the month. “It meant the world to Landon to have Charli with him in New York while everything was going down with his dad in LA,” the source explained. “Landon is falling hard and fast for Charli and this whole situation only strengthened their bond. Things are still very new, but they are getting serious fast.”