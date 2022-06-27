Charli D’Amelio Is Dating Travis Barker’s Son Landon: ‘It’s Early Stages’

Charli D’Amelio has a new flame! The social media influencer and pro dancer, 18, is reportedly spending time with Travis Barker‘s son, designer Landon Barker, also 18. A source close to the situation told PEOPLE briefly that, “they’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.” HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment.

They first caused rumors when they were seen leaving Landon’s show together earlier in June. They also reportedly got tattoos at the same time, also in June, and appeared together at a musical debut party for Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio in Los Angeles.

The news comes over two since since Charli broke up with Chase Hudson, (Lil’ Huddy,) in April of 2020. The split caused enough drama that she spoke about it on Hulu’s reality series The D’Amelio Show. “To go through a public breakup was terrible,” she said. “It was right person, wrong time.”

The couple announced their split in a heartbreaking Instagram statement on April 13, 2020. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us,” Charli wrote at the time. “We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.”

The TikTok beauty previously told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that she really opened up during filming of the reality series. “Some of the biggest challenges were opening up about things that I haven’t really talked about before,” she told HL. “Obviously I know that speaking about certain things will get backlash. And when I talk about things that are important to me, I’m always thinking ‘what’s going to be going around on Twitter after I say this?’ So it was really awesome that the team created a super safe space for me. I’m just super excited for people to get to see a different side of me that maybe they don’t see as much.”