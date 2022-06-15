Travis Barker ‘So Proud’ Of Son Landon At Launch Of His New Clothing Line

Travis Barker beamed with pride over his son Landon at the launch of his new clothing line, showing up 'front and center' for the event!

June 15, 2022 7:51PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Travis' kids, Alabama and Landon, arrive in Los Angeles after Kourtney and Travis tie the knot in Portofino. The blended family are all in cozy sweatsuit after a long flight from across the globe.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris. Pictured: bridesmaids BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis Barker has had a big year with his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, but now it’s his son Landon Barker‘s turn for the spotlight! The social media influencer and reality TV star, 18, launched his new capsule collection, a collab with boohooMan, at rooftop bar Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on Tuesday (June 14). And according to an eyewitness at the launch, the Blink-182 drummer was incredibly proud of his accomplished son during the musical performance and launch.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian and families
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and their respective children at the premiere of ‘The Kardashians.’ (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

“Travis looked like such a supportive dad at Landon’s launch,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that Landon’s sisters also attended.  “He kept a low-profile when he arrived with his entourage but made sure to give Landon a pat on the back before his band’s performance. Travis wasn’t with Kourtney, but daughters Alabama [Barker] and Atiana [De La Hoya] were by his side.”

The source continued, saying that Travis paid attention to the details during his son’s performance. “During their set, Travis was front and center, watching intently and nodding along to the pop punk beats,” they said. “You could tell he was paying attention to every detail of the performance as a fellow musician, not just an admiring dad. When Landon had a bit of trouble with his earpiece, he fixed things on stage like a pro and his dad was clearly impressed.”

The source told HL that little sister Alabama, 16, took the opportunity to snap a few selfies, and also thoroughly enjoyed the performance. “Alabama was also in the front rocking out and snapping selfies from the show,” they said. 

Landon Barker
Landon Barker (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

It was a big night for Landon, whose mom is beauty pageant maven Shanna Moakler. His 40-piece “rockstar-inspired” capsule collection is currently available through online retailer boohooMan.com. Dad Travis has every reason to be proud of his style-savvy and appropriately rock-conscious son. After the set, Travis cracked a rare smile and wrapped his son in a huge hug,” the source said. “He looked like he was so proud.”

The family also recently celebrated Landon’s high school graduation, and Travis was equally proud then. “So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” Travis wrote via Instagram on June 4. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you.”

