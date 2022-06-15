Travis Barker ‘So Proud’ Of Son Landon At Launch Of His New Clothing Line

Travis Barker has had a big year with his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, but now it’s his son Landon Barker‘s turn for the spotlight! The social media influencer and reality TV star, 18, launched his new capsule collection, a collab with boohooMan, at rooftop bar Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on Tuesday (June 14). And according to an eyewitness at the launch, the Blink-182 drummer was incredibly proud of his accomplished son during the musical performance and launch.

“Travis looked like such a supportive dad at Landon’s launch,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that Landon’s sisters also attended. “He kept a low-profile when he arrived with his entourage but made sure to give Landon a pat on the back before his band’s performance. Travis wasn’t with Kourtney, but daughters Alabama [Barker] and Atiana [De La Hoya] were by his side.”

The source continued, saying that Travis paid attention to the details during his son’s performance. “During their set, Travis was front and center, watching intently and nodding along to the pop punk beats,” they said. “You could tell he was paying attention to every detail of the performance as a fellow musician, not just an admiring dad. When Landon had a bit of trouble with his earpiece, he fixed things on stage like a pro and his dad was clearly impressed.”

The source told HL that little sister Alabama, 16, took the opportunity to snap a few selfies, and also thoroughly enjoyed the performance. “Alabama was also in the front rocking out and snapping selfies from the show,” they said.

It was a big night for Landon, whose mom is beauty pageant maven Shanna Moakler. His 40-piece “rockstar-inspired” capsule collection is currently available through online retailer boohooMan.com. Dad Travis has every reason to be proud of his style-savvy and appropriately rock-conscious son. “After the set, Travis cracked a rare smile and wrapped his son in a huge hug,” the source said. “He looked like he was so proud.”

The family also recently celebrated Landon’s high school graduation, and Travis was equally proud then. “So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” Travis wrote via Instagram on June 4. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you.”