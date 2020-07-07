Charli D’Amelio Goes Off On Ex Chase Hudson For ‘Playing The Victim’ After Split & Fans Cheer Her On

The drama is REAL between TikTok stars, Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson, after Charli took to Twitter to accuse Chase of not taking responsibility for their split earlier this year.

Nearly three months after Charli D’Amelio, 16, and Chase Hudson’s split, the truth is coming out. On July 6, several TikTok stars began unfollowing Chase — who goes by ‘Lil Huddy’ — on social media, and accused him of being ‘fake.’ Chase, 18, then took to Twitter to claim, “All of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa [Barrett] when we [Charli & I] were both single.” However, according to Charli, there’s more to the story.

i love how chase had no shit to say about charli because she’s always been unproblematic #lilhuddyisoverparty pic.twitter.com/skccRr6A94 — bati$ (@bati4evaa) July 7, 2020

“Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [you kissed her],” Charli tweeted, in response to Chase’s claims (which he has since deleted). From there, Chase released an even lengthier statement, which he has also deleted. In the message, he called out several other TikTok stars, who he claims also cheated on their significant others. “Since all my drama has to be put on the Internet for the world to judge me, let’s lay out everyone else’s,” Chase said.

He also finally admitted that it was wrong of him to kiss Nessa. “The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her,” Chase continued. “We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa. I am not sorry to [Nessa’s ex] Josh [Richards], we are not boys and we haven’t been since he lied to Charli saying I had an STD 6 months ago trying to get her to stop seeing me. I’m not going to let these hypocrites ruin my life without their lives being out on the Internet, too.”

However, the damage had already been done, and Charli did not accept the apology. “Stop deflecting [your] actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility,” Charli fired back. “Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”

Chase confirmed his split from Charli back in April, weeks after rumors surfaced that he had cheated on the 16-year-old with Nessa. At the time, Chase denied that any cheating had taken place. In June, the exes sparked speculation that they might be back together after Chase popped up in one of Charli’s TikTok videos. However, the pair’s latest Twitter exchange makes it clear that this is NOT the case.