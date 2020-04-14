TikTokers Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson Break Up: ‘It Has Been Incredibly Hard’

There’s trouble in the Hype House! Famed TikTokers Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson have announced their break up!

After weeks of speculation and rumors, TikTok couple Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson have announced they’ve officially split. The Hype House co-founder posted an Instagram story with a candid photo of Charli and a long statement revealing the break up. “Hi everyone, Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together. Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her,” he wrote. “We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. We are sorry it’s taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first. It has been incredibly hard for both of us so please respect our privacy as we both start this new chapter.”

In late March, rumors swirled that Chase, who is known as Lil Huddy on TikTok, cheated on Charli. In short, TikTok star Nessa Barrett told her boyfriend and fellow TikToker, Josh Richard, that Chase slid into her DMs. In response, Josh and a TikToker Bryce Hall made a diss track called “Still Softish.” Charli never spoke out about the rumors, but her mom reacted to them cheating allegations just last week.

“This is disgusting! No one but Charli and Chase know what is going on with them! Everyone has decided they know what happened. How can anyone have these thoughts? They are horrible! Please spread positivity! Please! Always!” Heidi D’Amelio wrote on Twitter. In the meantime, it seems that the D’Amelio’s have exciting things on the horizon, as the family announced to Entertainment Tonight that they have a reality TV show in the works. “I mean, definitely something that would be super fun,” Charli told ET. “For people to kind of see what goes on when we’re not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool.”