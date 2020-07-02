Liam Payne Shows Off Wild Quarantine Beard While Trying To ‘Chat’ With Harry Styles On TikTok— Watch

Liam Payne attempted to have a virtual catch up with Harry Styles in this hilarious TikTok video, which some fans thought was a teaser for a 10 year reunion! See before & after pics of the star.

Liam Payne revealed his grown out quarantine beard in a new TikTok video, and it’s a whole new look! The 26-year-olds’ prominent facial hair was front and center as he attempted to have a FaceTime catch up with former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, 26, in the short clip posted on Wednesday, July 1. The video began with a FaceTime ring to “H” — how Harry is apparently listed in Liam’s phone — as the awkward chat began.

“Hey man! Hey, hey, how’s it going? You good?” Liam began the chat as very smiley Harry stared back at him. “Oh yeah!” Harry simply answered back, as he continued to flash his ear-to-ear grin back to the “Both Ways” singer. While we were definitely sensing a bit of awkwardness in the air, Liam quickly pointed out that the chat was, in fact, getting “weird.” “Someone’s got the giggles. Alright, this is just getting weird now. I’ll speak to you later,” Liam said as the short call ended.

Liam posted the sweet video to his TikTok account — which already boasts an impressive 1.1 million followers — and added the caption “How’s it going?” The short clip has already been viewed 1.3 million times, and fans immediately thought that it was a teaser for a 10 year reunion, which would be on July 23. “OMG, a July 23 sneak peek? Don’t tease us like that!” one fan wrote, while another gushed “DONT MAKE ME CRY ITS JULY 1ST IM NOT GONNA HAVE ANY TEARS FOR THE 23RD.” Another added, “SOMETHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN ON THE 23RD JULY.” Specifically, July 23, 2010 marks date that One Direction formed on the British version of The X Factor. The group — which then consisted of Liam, Harry, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, came in third place that year, but are easily the most successful act out of the show to this day.

Liam’s previously teased reunion plans in an April interview. “We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up, so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice,” he told The Sun. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen, and people are forwarding emails around,” he also teased.