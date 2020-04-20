Liam Payne may have dished a little too much about the upcoming One Direction reunion! He admitted bandmate Louis Tomlinson wasn’t too happy about the leaked details.

Liam Payne, 26, briefly talked about the upcoming One Direction reunion again — but revealed Louis Tomlinson, 28, didn’t want him saying too much! “Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat,” Liam hilariously revealed in an Instagram Live session with DJ and record producer Alesso, 28. “I can’t say too much,” the Brit, casual in a white T-shirt, continued.

He went on to confirm that he’s been in touch with the One Direction guys lately, including Niall Horan, 26. “I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever…He’s in London as well,” Liam said as he took a seat on his bed. “Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” he added, joking that Alesso can “come in and fill in for Zayn [Malik] and join the band!” Ouch! “Oh, wow, the whole world is about to explode,” the Swedish DJ retorted.

The “Both Ways” singer originally spilled the beans about One Direction’s special plans to celebrate a decade since their debut! “We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up, so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice,” he told The Sun on April 9. “There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen, and people are forwarding emails around,” he also teased. Although he declined to give specifics, he went on to say that the group had been hearing “a lot of people’s voices” about wanting to “see old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before.”

Liam also teased the reunion in a recent interview with late show host James Corden! “I’m not allowed to say too much obviously, because I’d be giving it away. But we’ve been speaking a lot more at the moment. I think we’re all feeling that ten-year [mark] is a very special moment,” he told the fellow Brit. “I had a beautiful FaceTime with Niall, who I haven’t spoken to in a long time, and speaking with Louis. Yeah, it’s been really nice. It’s a nice moment,” he added.