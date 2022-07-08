How Landon Barker & Charli D’Amelio’s Romance Got More ‘Serious’ After Travis’ Health Scare

It looks like things are starting to get serious between Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio! The new couple made their public debut on June 28 as they left Machine Gun Kelly’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Landon also performed, hand in hand, which occurred as Landon’s father, Travis Barker, 46, was hospitalized for pancreatitis. Now, a source close to the adorable 18-year-olds has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their time together in the Big Apple pushed them to take their relationship more seriously.

“It meant the world to Landon to have Charli with him in New York while everything was going down with his dad in LA. Charli has such a good heart and she was absolutely there for Landon throughout the day as things unfolded,” the insider divulged. “Family means everything to Charli and being so close with her own family, she wanted to be there for Landon any way she could. She knew there wasn’t much she could do other than be there for him and help with anything possible. Landon is falling hard and fast for Charli and this whole situation only strengthened their bond. Things are still very new, but they are getting serious fast.”

And according to another source, things have gone just as smoothly for the couple as they did in New York City since they touched back down in Los Angeles. “Landon and Charli have been spending all their free time with one another lately and they miss each other when they’re not together,” they noted. In addition, they revealed that feelings have “grown exponentially” between the two, especially following Travis’ hospitalization. “Landon felt helpless not being there for Travis, but she reassured him the entire time. She is an absolute angel and Landon can’t wait to see where things go with this,” they added.

The TikTok star-turned-A-list celebrity and the Blink 182 drummer’s son sparked romance rumors in early June when they were spotted leaving Landon’s show together. They were then reported to be spending time with each other at Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio‘s, debut album party in Los Angeles. Charli previously dated fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson, (Lil’ Huddy) but their popularity led to the demise of their relationship in April of 2020.“To go through a public breakup was terrible,” Charli said about their heartbreaking split on her family’s Hulu reality show, The D’Amelio Show. “It was right person, wrong time.” Charlie has since kept her love life on the down-low.

As for Travis, he has since been released from the hospital and broke his silence regarding his medical scare on July 2. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” he wrote on Instagram. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.” He seemed to be in good spirits and felt well enough to enjoy some time by the shore with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and two of her kids, Penelope and Reign Disick. The foursome was photographed taking a drive in Travis’ classic orange pickup truck to the beach in Calabasas.