Charli D’Amelio Says Fans Will See A ‘Different Side’ Of Her In Hulu’s ‘The D’Amelio Show’

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has opened up about her family’s new reality show, and dished on which celebrity she was most starstruck to meet in this exclusive interview.

Charli D’Amelio has revealed fans will get to see a “different side” of her when she joins her family on the small screen in Hulu’s upcoming reality series, The D’Amelio Show. The 17-year-old, who skyrocketed to fame last year, is the most followed content creator on the video-sharing app TikTok, with more than 118 million fans watching her every move. “Some of the biggest challenges were opening up about things that I haven’t really talked about before,” she told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview about the new series, which also stars her big sister Dixie D’Amelio, and parents Heidi and Marc.

“Obviously I know that speaking about certain things will get backlash,” she continued. “And when I talk about things that are important to me, I’m always thinking ‘what’s going to be going around on Twitter after I say this?’ So it was really awesome that the team created a super safe space for me. I’m just super excited for people to get to see a different side of me that maybe they don’t see as much.”

The Connecticut-born teenager, who found fame thanks to videos of herself dancing, often alongside other creators like Addison Rae and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Chase Hudson, said she was looking forward to meeting more fans in 2021 now that she’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “I would love to be able to create friendships with the people that watch me. I just feel like with lockdown, this whole chapter of influencers really missed out on interacting with the people that support them,” she told HL, revealing one particular encounter that stood out to her.

“At the iHeartRadio Awards I actually got to see Megan Thee Stallion in person for the first time and she waved to me,” Charli gushed about meeting the “Body” hitmaker. “I was literally freaking out and I told Chase [Hudson], I was like, ‘Do you see that? My heart is beating so fast, I don’t think you understand.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ But then he saw that it was Megan and he knows how much I love her. So that was super, super exciting.”

As for Charli’s upcoming summer plans, she’s hoping to be at the beach as often as possible. “I am excited for my freckles to be popping. I am excited to be smiling in every single picture. I just want to literally spend every single day on the beach,” she said, noting that she was going to be “smiling all summer” after teaming up with Invisalign. “I think Invisalign works the best for me because no two days are ever the same in this house. It’s so awesome that they’re so flexible … I literally go in, and when my aligners are done, I get a new pack,” she explained.

“I went through a lot of struggles with braces where they took them off too early and then I had to get them back on, and I looked in the mirror, and I wasn’t happy with what I saw.” Since starting her Invisalign treatment, Charli said her smile looks “so much better” noting that “you can really see how much my teeth have improved, and I’m just so happy with it.” Charli’s limited edition case launches on June 21 and is available to purchase here.