Charli D’Amelio Gushes Landon Barker Is With Her ‘Every Step Of The Way’ On ‘DWTS’ Journey

Charli D’Amelio is going for that mirrorball trophy! The 18-year-old TikTok star will be competing against her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, with partner Mark Ballas in Dancing with the Stars season 31. Charli spoke with media, including HollywoodLife, about how boyfriend Landon Barker is showing his support.

“He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey,” Charli said. “Travis [Barker] and Kourtney [Kardashian], I’ve told them about it, and they were super excited as well. I think overall, it’s just going to be really fun. I have a very great group around me. Landon’s awesome, so I’m glad he’s going to be there supporting me.”

She admitted that she hasn’t talked to Kourtney’s siblings, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, who previously competed on DWTS. She’s only had 3 days of rehearsals, and Charli said she hopes that he can already “see the improvement” she’s made. “He’s always super sweet and excited whenever I’m excited about something,” Charli noted.

Charli and Landon went public with their romance in June 2022. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Landon had a “crush” on Charli for a while. “Things are really new for them both and even though they’re young, they have agreed they want to take things slow despite the strong feelings they have for one another,” our source said.

The D’Amelio Show stars Heidi and Charli will be making DWTS history as the first mom and daughter to be facing off in the ballroom. “I’ve never really competed against my mom in anything,” Charli pointed out. “We’re not a competitive family with each other, but we are competitive with other things. For me, especially dance, so I think we’re both excited and happy for each other, but there’s definitely that little bit of competition that will come up this season.”

Season 31 is also Mark’s first season since 2017. Mark is no stranger to the mirrorball trophy. He won DWTS twice during his previous tenure. He’s got a good shot at it again with Charli! Dancing with the Stars season 31 will premiere live on September 19 on Disney+.