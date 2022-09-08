Charli D’Amelio Gushes Landon Barker Is With Her ‘Every Step Of The Way’ On ‘DWTS’ Journey

Charli D'Amelio reveals how her boyfriend, Landon Barker, has been supporting her as she begins 'DWTS,' as well as how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reacted.

September 8, 2022 12:28PM EDT
Charli D'Amelio
Landon Barker holds hands with rumored new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio as they leave Machine Dun Kelly's Madison Square Garden afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York. The rumored couple were joined by Charli's older sister and fellow TikTok star Dixie. Landon's father, Travis Barker was rushed to hospital in LA for an unknown illness. Pictured: Landon Barker,Charli D'Amelio Ref: SPL5322685 290622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Westwood, CA - Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker arrive hand in hand for Kylie's cosmetic launch at Ulta Beauty Westwood. Pictured: Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker BACKGRID USA 24 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Sisters Charlie and Dixie Damelio along with Landon Barker attended Kylie Jenners 'Kylie Cosmetics' launch at 'Ulta Beauty' in West wood, CA. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Charlie Damelio and Dixie Damelio, Landon Barker. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889160_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Charli D’Amelio is going for that mirrorball trophy! The 18-year-old TikTok star will be competing against her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, with partner Mark Ballas in Dancing with the Stars season 31. Charli spoke with media, including HollywoodLife, about how boyfriend Landon Barker is showing his support.

Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker are currently dating. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

“He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey,” Charli said. “Travis [Barker] and Kourtney [Kardashian], I’ve told them about it, and they were super excited as well. I think overall, it’s just going to be really fun. I have a very great group around me. Landon’s awesome, so I’m glad he’s going to be there supporting me.”

She admitted that she hasn’t talked to Kourtney’s siblings, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, who previously competed on DWTS. She’s only had 3 days of rehearsals, and Charli said she hopes that he can already “see the improvement” she’s made. “He’s always super sweet and excited whenever I’m excited about something,” Charli noted.

Charli and Landon went public with their romance in June 2022. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Landon had a “crush” on Charli for a while. “Things are really new for them both and even though they’re young, they have agreed they want to take things slow despite the strong feelings they have for one another,” our source said.

Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio with mom Heidi. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The D’Amelio Show stars Heidi and Charli will be making DWTS history as the first mom and daughter to be facing off in the ballroom. “I’ve never really competed against my mom in anything,” Charli pointed out. “We’re not a competitive family with each other, but we are competitive with other things. For me, especially dance, so I think we’re both excited and happy for each other, but there’s definitely that little bit of competition that will come up this season.”

Season 31 is also Mark’s first season since 2017. Mark is no stranger to the mirrorball trophy. He won DWTS twice during his previous tenure. He’s got a good shot at it again with Charli! Dancing with the Stars season 31 will premiere live on September 19 on Disney+.

