Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Still Has Son Reign’s Hair & Smells It ‘Often’ 2 Years After 1st Cut

Now, that’s a loving mother! Poosh maven Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she doesn’t simply love her seven-year-old son, Reign Disick — she’s so devoted that she keeps his hair in a secret drawer. “I have Reign’s hair, because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she said during a conversation with Interview magazine, alongside sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.” The surprising revelation came as the famous sisters were discussing what the mom-of-three might keep in her secret drawer.

Kourt initially pushed back, saying, “I’m not going to tell you anyways. It’s a secret. They’re called secret drawers for a reason.” But the new wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, ultimately opened up about her secret treasure. It’s really no secret that matters of motherhood are important to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians icon, however. And in April of 2021, she took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her youngest child (she also shares son Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

“Kisses on a Reigny day,” she captioned two pics of herself cradling and kissing Reign in a chair as they both appeared to be relaxed at home. The third pic showed a sweet drawing by Reign himself, reading, “Kiss me.” He signed his name and added hearts, as well.

In 2019, Kourtney announced that she would be stepping back from her reality career to focus on her children, demonstrating her commitment to family. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. And in 2020, she elaborated on how she tries to be “present” for her three kiddos.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting,” she told Vogue Arabia for its July/August 2020 issue, explaining that she sets aside specific days to relax with them, as well. “I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats,” she said. “We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”