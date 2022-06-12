Reign Disick, 7, Shows Off His Fresh New Mohawk On Mom Kourtney’s Instagram: Photos

Reign Disick, 7, looked as cool as could be in Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest set of social media photos! The proud mom shared an Instagram post that debuted the tot’s new mohawk hairstyle, which also included shaved sides of his head, in various black and white photos and added a fitting caption to it. “🪒🤘🏼,” the caption read.

In the eye-catching photos, Reign sat down on what appeared to be a stool and looked curious as he felt his new hairstyle. Kourtney’s fans were quick to respond with thoughts on the mohawk and many seemed to love it. Others compared him to his new stepdad Travis Barker. “A mini Travis in the making lol…that little Mohawk 👏👏👏,” one fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time Reign’s sported a mohawk hairstyle. The adventurous cutie, whose dad is Scott Disick, has rocked a similar hairstyle in the past. Last year, he and Scott donned matching highlighted mohawks with frosted tips, in clips Scott shared to his Instagram story. “My guy,” the doting dad captioned the videos, which also showed him hugging his mini me and making him giggle.

In 2020, Reign rocked also wore a mohawk at one point. Scott also showed that one off in a cute black and white photo of the two of them posing for a close-up together. The mohawk was shorter and not nearly as pointy as his latest one, but he still looked comfortable with it and it seemed to perfectly suit him.

When Reign’s not making headlines for his mohawks, he’s doing so for sharing special moments with his family. He recently served as ringbearer in his mom Kourtney and stepdad Travis’ wedding in Italy and looked adorable in photos from the event. He wore a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket, black bow tie on top of a white shirt, black shorts, black high socks, and black shoes, and carried the rings on a white pillow as he made his way down to the altar of the outside ceremony. He looked so grown up as he made a lasting impression at the memorable event along with his other siblings.