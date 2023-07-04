Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Pink Bikini As She Twins With Addison Rae: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump in a pink bikini! The pregnant 44-year-old was hanging out with her best pal Addison Rae, 22, who twinned in a Barbiecore two piece as the two soaked up some Los Angeles sunshine on Monday, July 3. Kourtney was simply glowing as she held her short black hair back with her hands and gave her best duck face to the cameras as Addison sweetly motioned towards her bump!

In the next shot, the Lemme CEO turned to the side to show her changing body as Addison — who shot to stardom on TikTok — put her hands on her hips. Other photos show the mom-to-be staying cool with a dark denim bucket hat as she lounged by her Calabasas pool. Kourt kept her caption simple with just an arrow through a heart, pink bow, a pink bikini, flamingo and two pink hearts, a nod to the color of the two ladies’ swimsuits (and perhaps the upcoming Barbie: The Movie coming out on July 21).

The Kardashians on Hulu star announced her fourth pregnancy — and first with husband Travis Barker, 47 — on June 16 in the cutest way! While in the audience at Blink-182‘s Los Angeles show on June 16, Kourtney held up a sign simply reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.” Fans of the band immediately recognized the sign as a callback to the band’s 1999 video for “All The Small Things” in which a female fan can be seen doing the same thing.

Travis immediately came down off the stage to kiss his wife in the crowd, as his band mates declared on stage, “Somebody’s having a baby!” Shortly after, the couple shared a clip of the moment to Instagram, sharing their happy news with the world.

This marks the fourth baby for Kourt, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick. Travis also has three kids: stepdaughter Atiana, 24, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. The pregnancy announcement also comes after a lengthy IVF journey which Kourt documented on the family’s Hulu reality series, revealing they stopped treatment rounds after they were unsuccessful.

On June 24, Kourtney and Travis held a gender reveal party with friends and family where they confirmed that baby number seven will be a boy!