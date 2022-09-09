Kourtney Kardashian’s New ‘Lemme’ Brand To Include Clothing, Accessories & More: Docs

Kourtney Kardashian‘s top-secret new brand, Lemme, is not so top-secret anymore! HolllywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY obtained trademark documents filed by the 43-year-old reality star, which reveal exactly what it is she’s selling. On Sept. 6, Kourtney teased her 196 million Instagram followers by posting a photo of herself seated on a loveseat and holding her cell phone. The word ‘lemme’ appeared above her in lowercase letters and, in the caption, she wrote, “You’re gonna wanna sit down for this. Notifications on please.” After a required registration, however, nothing was revealed about what Lemme actually was, leaving fans to speculate. So, what is The Kardashians star’s new mysterious venture?

HollywoodLife has obtained trademark documents that were filed with the USPTO on Feb. 9, 2022, which reveal that Kourtney’s soon-to-be launching line will include “bags, purses, totes, wallets, clutches, and clothing.” The application for the brand was filed under the company name, Lemme Inc., Corporation. It seems that Kourtney, who already has one brand called ‘Poosh’ that she launched in 2019, has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous family and create an empire of her own. So, how do we know that it is definitely Kourtney who registered for the trademark?

HollywoodLife has also obtained a document that was also filed in Feb. 2022, which requested that the name of Kourtney’s former company, KK Nutrition be changed to Lemme, Inc. The document stated that “KK Nutrition, Inc. and that this corporation was originally incorporated pursuant to the general corporation law on Oct. 4, 2021.” At the time, KK Nutrition was selling health-related supplements, including vitamins.

The document continued, “Now, therefore be it resolved, that article first of the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of the corporation be amended and restated to read in its entirety as follows: The name of this corporation is Lemme Inc.” On the second page, it states, “In witness whereof, this certificate of amendment to the amended and restated certificate has been executed by a duly authorized officer of this corporation on February 23, 2022.” The mother of three signed the company name change document, Kourtney Kardashian, President.” HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Kourtney, who offered no comment.