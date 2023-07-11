Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Leopard Print Bikini In Hawaii: Photos

Stylish momma! Kourtney Kardashian, 44, who is pregnant with her and Travis Barker‘s first child together, made a splash in a leopard print bikini while vacationing in Hawaii on Jul. 11 (see PHOTOS HERE). The Lemme founder rocked the Neptune top and Oceanside short by Emily Ratajkowski’s swimsuit line, Inamorata. Kourt styled the swimsuit with a black baseball cap and black oversized Miu Miu Runway sunglasses.

Although The Kardashians star was sans her hubby, Kourtney was accompanied by her daughter, Penelope Disick, who turned 11 years old on Jul. 8. While at the beach in Kauai, Hawaii, P looked elegant in a black swimsuit that featured a cropped black top and matching bikini bottoms. The soon-to-be mother-of-four and her daughter made the beach day a gals’ day and spent their day swimming and sun tanning.

Penelope appeared to be accompanied by one of her friends, as the two little ones were pictured using snorkeling goggles alongside Kourtney. The brunette beauty appeared to be a doting mother, as she went back and forth from the ocean to their beach towels to grab the goggles for P and her pal. Notably, Kourtney’s other two kids Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, who she shares with her ex, Scott Disick, 40, were not in attendance.

As previously mentioned, 44-year-old merely announced her pregnancy less than one month ago while attending Travis’ Blink-182 concert on Jun. 16. During the Los Angeles show, Kourtney held up a poster in the crowd that announced her pregnancy to her husband while he was on stage. At the time, the TV personality’s baby bump was on full display as she rocked a green sheer top and black leather pants. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourt captioned a photo of her baby bump two days later via Instagram.

Since announcing that her and Travis’ blended family is growing, Kourtney has been proudly rocking her bare baby bump with a plethora of Instagram posts. On Jun. 23, she took to Instagram to show off her growing pregnancy belly in a chic green bikini, while on Jul. 4 she posed alongside Addison Rae, 22, in a hot pink bikini (see photos above). Soon after the Poosh founder shared the pink bikini photos with her 223 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over her maternity look. “cutest bump,” one fan quipped, while another added, “GORGEOUS MAMA.” Travis, 47, is also a proud father to two children of his own from a prior marriage and a stepdaughter, aside from Kourt’s three kids with Scott.