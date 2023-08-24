Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bare Baby Bump As She Cuddles Up To Travis Barker In PDA Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is cherishing the special moments she has with her husband Travis Barker during her pregnancy. The 44-year-old reality star showed off her bare baby bump in a new Instagram Story where she cuddled up to Travis, 47, as they laid in bed. Kourtney rocked a white T-shirt, which she pulled up to show off her growing belly, and a sexy black thong in the PDA picture (which you can see here) with her hubby. Travis had on a black shirt and colorful pajamas pants as he wrapped his arm around his expecting wife.

Kourtney has been showing off her baby bump on Instagram since she announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child in June. Before their son is born, Kourtney and Travis decided to take a romantic babymoon vacation at the beginning of August. In one of the photos from the trip, Kourtney peacefully floated in the water as her baby bump popped out of her black bikini. Another image showed Kourtney flaunting her growing belly while laying on the beach enjoying the sunshine.

The lovebirds revealed their pregnancy at one of Travis’ Blink-182 concerts earlier this summer. Kourtney showed up with a sign that read, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT,” in the audience. Travis immediately ran off the stage and hugged and kissed his wife. Later that month, the couple revealed they are having a baby boy with an adorable video from their gender reveal party. Kourtney sat on Travis’ lap as he played the drums and blue confetti blew into the air to reveal the sex of their baby.

Kourtney and Travis’ new son will join their blended brood that includes six children already. Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, and Travis shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis is also a stepfather to Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Last year after Kourtney and Travis got married, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Travis has created a special relationship with his stepchildren.

“Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father,” our insider explained. “They love their dad so much, but they understand that their mom is married to Travis now and that he is their stepfather,” the source added. “There is nothing but love in their entire blended family.”