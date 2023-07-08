Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebrate Penelope Disick’s 11th Birthday

Penelope Disick is 11! The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick was showered with love on her big day, including her doting grandmother Kris Jenner. The self-proclaimed “momager,” 67, shared a collection of photos of herself with Penelope over the years, including one of them cooking together, in matching lemon dresses, as well as from the family’s famed Christmas bash.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope! You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I’m so so proud of you!!!” Kris wrote in her caption. “You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece. I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!! I can’t wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you Lovey xo,” she added, also tagging Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott.

Kourtney, 44, also took to her stories to pay tribute to her second eldest child, including an adorable photo of Penelope sitting on her baby bump as she was expecting son Reign, now 8. She also revealed a yummy looking box of letter shaped donuts reading, “Happy Birthday Penelope” in an array of flavors per the different colored donuts. Delicious!

Penelope’s aunt Kim Kardashian, 42, also made sure to commemorate her niece’s special day. “Happy birthday Penelope. My precious P. You are so special and sweet and silly and I just love you so much,” the SKIMS founder penned for 10-year-old North‘s best friend and cousin. “I love our sleepovers and adventures and just being your auntie! You are the best friend North could ever have!”

Khloe Kardashian’s post for niece Penelope was also just as sweet! The Good American founder, 39, shared various moments to her story featuring her niece over the years — including an old clip from E’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians where she tried to feed a baby P. “Say Koko — you want more [food]?” she teased, trying to coerce the then toddler to say her nickname. In her caption, Khlo wrote, “I can’t believe my baby P is 11…time really does fly by in a blink. I love you my sweet P.”