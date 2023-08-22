Alabama Barker Fires Back At Body Shamers For Attacking Her Weight In New Photos: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock for PrettyLittleThing Miami Swim Week

Alabama Barker isn’t going to stand for hate. The 17-year-old clapped back at body shamers who attacked her using recent paparazzi photos that were captured while she was out with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. She addressed the hate she’s received in a new TikTok video. “First of all, let me eat you up because I’m so fat,” Alabama said in her reaction video.

She continued, “I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that’s one of the main reasons why I have weight gain, so I’d very appreciate it if you keep your opinions to yourself. It will get you further in life. Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight…”

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter explained that the paparazzi will “purposefully” take photos of you with your “mouth open” or “any ugly picture they can get of you just for views.” Alabama said she was in the middle of talking when photos were taken of her.

Alabama stressed that she didn’t want this harmful behavior of weight shaming to influence young girls. “You guys also act like I gained 1000 pounds. It was like 5, 10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls. Weight fluctuates and I don’t want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think that there’s something wrong with it,” she said in the video. Alabama concluded her video with, “I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes.”

The 17-year-old is gearing up to become a big sister to Travis and Kourtney’s baby boy, who is due this year. Kourtney and Alabama have grown close ever since her dad started dating The Kardashians star.

“You’re the best stepmom I could ask for,” Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story for Kourtney’s birthday in April. “You are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom.” She added, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”