Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Says She Has ‘Personal Reasons’ For Disliking The Kardashians

Shanna Moakler, 48, said her dislike of the Kardashians is due to “personal reasons,” in a new interview. The ex-wife of Travis Barker, 47, who is now married to Kourtney Kardashian, 44, spoke about her feelings to Page Six but wouldn’t reveal what those reasons were, and said as long as Travis is “happy” she’s okay. “I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won’t get into, but as long as he’s happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about,” she told the outlet on July 17.

Shanna’s latest interview isn’t the first time she’s admitted to not liking Kourtney or the rest of the Kardashians. The blonde beauty, who shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Travis, accused the Poosh founder of “destroying” her family in 2021. “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she told TMZ at the time. When asked if she had a message for Kourtney, she said, “thanks for destroying my family.”

Shanna also recently took to Instagram and said that Kourtney “[posts more social media pictures] of my kids [than] her own.” After Kourtney and Travis announced that they are expecting their first child together in June, Shanna seemed to have a more positive perspective after a social media follower asked her what she thought of the news. “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world,” she wrote.

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 until 2008 and their life together was shown in the MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers. The hit show started in 2005 and lasted two seasons, documenting some of the most memorable moments in their marriage, including Shanna’s second pregnancy with Alabama. After sharing those memories with Travis, Shanna told Page Six that she doesn’t think he’s the same person he was back then.

“I haven’t been with him for well over a decade. But you know what — he’s not mine,” she said. “He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now. I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on Meet the Barkers.”